ICSE
Representational Image

ICSE, ISC Results 2020: CISCE to declare 10th, 12th results on July 10

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will declare the Class 10, 12 board exam results at 3 pm on Friday, July 10, 2020.

Students can check the results of ICSE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) exams on the official website of the council — www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org.

CISCE Results 2020: Know How To Check

Step 1: Visit the CISCE website and click ‘Results 2020’.

Step 2: Select ICSE or ISC, as the case may be

Step 3: Insert unique ID, index number and captcha code in the spaces provided

Step 4: Submit and view ICSE Class 10th result and ISC Class 12th result

Students can also access their CISCE results with the help of mobile SMS service. For ICSE results, type “ICSE and seven-digit unique ID” and send it to 09248082883, while for ISC results, type “ISC and seven-digit unique ID” and send it to 09248082883.

More than two lakh CISCE-registered students had written the ICSE 10th and ISC 12th examinations this year.

You might also like
State

Graduates can apply for CBI jobs; July 15 is the last date to apply

Nation

Gangster Vikas Dubey’s mother says govt must do what it deems fit

Nation

Delhi Police ASI succumbs to Covid-19

Nation

Tips by Shahnaz Husain on how to prevent skin damage due to face masks

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.