ICSE class 10th and ISC 12th result 2026 out, check on their official website now

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New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the ICSE Class 10th and ISC 12th results today.

To check the results you can visit cisce.org, results.cisce.org and DigiLocker. For more updates on CISCE results, re-checking, and other details, the students can check IE Education.

The ICSE board examination was held between February 17 and March 30. ISC examination was conducted from February 12 to April 6.

Students must enter their Unique ID, Index Number, and CAPTCHA code to view their results. The system enables instant download and print options, ensuring direct digital access without delays.

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Follow these simple steps to check your 10th and 12th results 2026:

Open the official website: cisce.org or results.cisce.org

Click on ICSE Result 2026 or ISC Result 2026 link

Select your examination category from the dropdown menu

Enter required credentials: Unique ID, Index Number, CAPTCHA

Click on “Show Result”

Your scorecard will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

According to ANI reports, the ISC (Class XII) examination recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.13%, with girls securing 99.48% and boys 98.81%. Similarly, the ICSE (Class X) examination recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.18%, with girls achieving a pass rate of 99.46% and boys 98.93%

Previously, CISCE used to declare its results by may mid, but from the past two years the board has been releasing the results on April 30. The exam for Class 10 last year was held from February 17 to March 27, while the exam for Class 12 (ISC) was held from February 12 to April 3.

Also Read: CISCE Announced Results, Here’s ICSE 10th Toppers List 2023