New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) shall conduct a survey on the effectiveness of the Covishield and Covaxin vaccines in preventing the advancement of Covid into a more deadly form.

Reportedly, the survey is scheduled to begin from next week in which around 4,000 people aged above 45 years, who have taken either one or both the doses of either of the vaccines, shall be taken into consideration for the examination.

As of now, the cumulative vaccine doses inoculated in the country has crossed 20 crore.

The Centre has been advising people to get vaccinated, mentioning that it will not protect one from getting infected from Covid rather will prevent him/her from getting hospitalized in a critical condition which will eventually reduce the mortality rate.

The government has also been stressing upon the need to wear a mask and follow other Covid protocols.

India is currently using three vaccines against Covid-19 which includes SII’s Covishield, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Russia’s Sputnik V.

The Sputnik V is the third vaccine to get approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for Emergency Use which shall be available through the Apollo Hospitals from the second week of June, informed the Executive Vice-chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Shobana Kamineni.