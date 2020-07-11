covid-19 india
Image Credit: Anadolu agency

ICMR plans national sero-survey to detect exposure to Covid-19

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is planning to carry out a nationwide serosurvey to determine the exposure of coronavirus infection among the population, it was announced on Friday.

The new survey will be similar to the one conducted in May, the results of which are still awaited.

A serosurvey involves testing of blood serum of a group of individuals and this is used to monitor trends of the coronavirus disease at the district level. The survey is carried out by the ICMR in tandem with the National Centre for Disease Control and with the help of state Health Departments.

Rajesh Bhushan, Officer on Special Duty in the Union Health Ministry, said that the results of the serosurvey that had been conducted in May, and focused on infections of mid-April is still under process.

(Inputs from IANS)

You might also like
Nation

Supreme Court allows service of summons by WhatsApp, email, fax

Nation

Dawood link in Sushant Singh Rajput death mystery !

Nation

Kashmiri folk-fusion artiste Aabha Hanjura’s festive song Nundbane out

Nation

Supreme Court refuses to entertain parents’ plea on school fees waiver due to…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.