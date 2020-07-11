New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is planning to carry out a nationwide serosurvey to determine the exposure of coronavirus infection among the population, it was announced on Friday.

The new survey will be similar to the one conducted in May, the results of which are still awaited.

A serosurvey involves testing of blood serum of a group of individuals and this is used to monitor trends of the coronavirus disease at the district level. The survey is carried out by the ICMR in tandem with the National Centre for Disease Control and with the help of state Health Departments.

Rajesh Bhushan, Officer on Special Duty in the Union Health Ministry, said that the results of the serosurvey that had been conducted in May, and focused on infections of mid-April is still under process.

