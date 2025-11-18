I&B Ministry issues advisory to TV Channels on coverage of sensitive Delhi Red Fort blast

Advertisement

Delhi: The Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry of the Central government today issued an advisory to all the private satellite TV channels regarding telecast of sensitive content related to recent Delhi Red Fort blast that occurred on November 10, 2025.

In a letter to the TV Channels, Deputy Secretary to the Government of India, Arpitha S said that it has come to the notice of this Ministry that some news channels have been broadcasting content related to alleged persons involved in Red Fort blasts justifying their acts of violence, as well as information/ videos of how to make explosive material. Such broadcasts may inadvertently encourage or incite violence, disrupt public order, and pose risks to national security.

All TV channels are advised to exercise the highest level of discretion and sensitivity while reporting on such matters, the letter said adding that broadcasters must ensure strict compliance with the Programme and Advertising Code under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995. Such broadcasts may violate the Cable Television Network Rules, specifically Rules 6(1)(d), 6(1)(e), and 6(1)(h), which state that no programme should:

Contain anything obscene, defamatory, deliberately false, or suggestive innuendos and half-truths;

Be likely to encourage or incite violence, contain anything against the maintenance of law and order, or promote anti-national attitudes;

Contain anything that affects the integrity of the Nation.

It further said that all TV channels are further advised to avoid telecasting visuals that could aid, abet or promote unlawful activities.