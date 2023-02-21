IAS vs IPS: Two Karnataka women officers transferred without posting

Bengaluru: After the public spat between the two officers over posting of photos on social media, the Karnataka government on Tuesday have transferred IPS D Roopa Moudgil and IAS Rohini Sinduri.

The two officers were transferred without posting after they both complained against each other to the Chief Secretary.

D Roopa’s husband Munish Moudgil, who is an IAS officer has been transferred to Administrative reforms department.

IPS D Roopa shared private photos of Rohini Sindhuri on Facebook. She claimed that Rohini Sindhuri had violated service conduct rules by sending her photos to male IAS officers. She alleged that Ms Sindhuri had shared photos with three officers in 2021 and 2022. After that they were indulged in public spat.

On Monday, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra expressed displeasure against the conduct of the women officers and warned of action.

Roopa came to lime light after the arrest of Uma Bharati, then CM of Madhya Pradesh on her way to hoist the tricolour at the controversial Hubballi Idgah Maidan. Roopa is also known for not being submissive to politicians and challenging them.

Rohini Sindhuri had taken on former PM H.D. Deve Gowda family on their home turf Hassan. Her faceoff with Deve Gowda’s son H.D. Revanna in Hassan has been appreciated by people.

Both officers have huge fan following in Karnataka and as per sources, they have become victims of political move by invisible hands.