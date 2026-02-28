IAS Officer suspended for skipping Minister’s meeting in Maharashtra; probe ordered

Advertisement

Mumbai: The Government of Maharashtra has suspended an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and a senior official of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board for failing to attend meetings convened by State Environment Minister Pankaja Munde.

The action follows developments during the Maharashtra Assembly session on February 26, when the minister was required to respond to a discussion on pollution in Chandrapur district. She informed the House that she could not provide a detailed briefing as the concerned officials had not attended preparatory meetings called to review the matter.

The suspended officer, M Devender Singh, a 2011-batch IAS officer serving as Member Secretary of the pollution control board, and Joint Director Satish Padval were reportedly absent despite reminders. The minister indicated that the officer had conveyed he would not be attending the meeting.

Describing the absence as a serious lapse, the pro-tem Speaker Dilip Lande termed the incident a case of gross negligence and directed the government to take immediate action.

Within 24 hours, the state government issued a suspension order under the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against the MPCB official.

The issue sparked a debate in the Assembly, with senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar criticising the conduct of the officer and stressing that bureaucrats are accountable to elected representatives.

During the suspension period, the officer’s headquarters will remain in Mumbai. He has been directed not to leave the city without prior permission and barred from undertaking any other assignment pending the inquiry.