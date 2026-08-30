Karnataka KPSC exam case: IAS Officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar detained

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Bengaluru: Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department under probe for alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) veterinary officers’ recruitment examination has detained IAS Officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar.

IAS Officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar is a Karnataka-cadre IAS officer of batch 2016. He previously served as KPSC’s Controller of Examinations from February 2024 till March 2026.

The IAS officer has been questioned by the CID to examine whether he had any role in the alleged recruitment scam. The premises of Gangwar was also searched previously to probe the financial angle of the case.

The case involves allegations of OMR-sheet tampering, question-paper leaks and a job-for-cash racket.

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As per reports, Candidates reportedly alleged that they were demanded to pay a huge amount of around Rs 70 to 80 lakh by the middlemen for securing appointments.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is separately investigating the financial angle of the case.

The CID has sent 658 OMR sheets to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to check for possible manipulation.

The investigation is ongoing, and the allegations against Gangwar have not yet been established in court.