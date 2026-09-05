IAF showcases operational readiness with Elephant Walk of Dornier-228 aircraft at Yelahanka

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Bengaluru: In a powerful display of operational readiness and maintenance excellence, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday conducted an impressive ‘Elephant Walk’ of its Dornier-228 (Do-228) aircraft fleet at Air Force Station Yelahanka.

An ‘Elephant Walk’ is a military aviation term for the formation of aircraft taxiing in close proximity on a runway just before take-off. It serves as a demonstration of a unit’s ability to generate maximum sorties in a short duration and reflects high levels of coordination and technical proficiency.

The Training Command of the IAF (TRACOM) shared visuals of the formation, describing it as a testament to the seamless coordination between maintenance teams and aircrews.

“Strength in formation, precision in execution. An impressive Elephant Walk of all Do-228 aircraft at AFS Yelahanka — a powerful testament to operational readiness, maintenance excellence, seamless coordination and the high standards of training and crew proficiency,” the Training Command posted on X.

The IAF further highlighted the guiding philosophy of the exercise with the motto “Balamcha Budhischa” — where strength meets wisdom and training translates into capability.

The Dornier-228 is a highly versatile multi-purpose light transport aircraft used by the IAF for various roles, including commuter transport, maritime surveillance, and training.

Meanwhile, on September 3, US defence giant GE Aerospace on Thursday said that it had delivered three F404-IN20 engines to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in August for India’s Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas programme.

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The delivery comes as HAL continues to receive F404 engines for the LCA Tejas Mk1A programme, which has faced delays due to supply constraints.

Engine availability has been a key factor affecting the production and delivery of the LCA Mk1A aircraft. HAL has said its production line is ready, but deliveries depend on the availability of GE F404 engines.

HAL is also imposing contractual penalties on GE for delays in the supply of F404 engines.

“The contract includes a provision stating that if there is a delay in the delivery of F-404 engines for the Light Combat Aircraft, liquidated damages will be imposed on GE Aviation. So the cost is being imposed as per the contract,” HAL officials had said then.

The Indian Air Force has ordered 180 LCA Mk1A aircraft from HAL.

(Source: ANI)

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