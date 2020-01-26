gallantry awards to IAF Pilots
Photo: Telegraph India

IAF pilots killed in friendly fire conferred gallantry award

By IANS

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force pilots of the Mi17 helicopter that was shot down in friendly fire in Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir last year have been conferred gallantry awards posthumously.

Squadron Leader Ninad Anil Mandavgane (Posthumous), Squadron Leader Siddharth Vashisht (Posthumous) were awarded the Vayu Sena medal (gallantry) on the eve of Republic Day.

On February 27, 2019, an Mi17 helicopter crashed in Budgam in which six personnel onboard were killed. This happened during heightened tension between India and Pakistan.

The incident took place in the fog of war or what is often called blue on blue in military parlance a day after the Indian Air Force hit terror camps in Pakistan. As the Pakistan Air Force retaliated, there was an aerial dogfight.

Related News

Odisha tableau steals the show at 71st Republic Day…

Padma Bhushan for TVS chief Srinivasan, Anand Mahindra

Four blasts rock Assam on Republic Day

Red Fort lawns to host extended R-Day celebrations

The other four personnel killed were accorded the status of ‘Mention-In-Despatches’ which is also a recognition for gallantry.

Sergeant Vikrant Sahrawat, Sergeant Vishal Kumar Pandey, Corporal Pankaj Kumar and Corporal Deepak Pandey have their names figured as Mention-in-Despatches, Posthumously.

The IAF in its court of inquiry had established lapses and mistakes by officials.

It established that the Mi17 helicopter was hit by IAF missile.

Those killed have been considered battle casualties.

You might also like
Nation

Odisha tableau steals the show at 71st Republic Day celebration in Delhi

Business

Padma Bhushan for TVS chief Srinivasan, Anand Mahindra

Nation

Four blasts rock Assam on Republic Day

Nation

Red Fort lawns to host extended R-Day celebrations

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.