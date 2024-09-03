IAF MiG-29 fighter plane crashes in Rajasthan’s Barmer, pilot ejects safely

By IANS
IAF MiG-29 plane crashes

Jaipur: An MiG-29 fighter plane, on a routine night training mission, crashed in Rajasthan’s Barmer late on Monday after a snag, but the pilot managed to ejected safely, the Indian Air Force said.

“During a routine night training mission in the Barmer sector, an IAF MiG-29 encountered a critical technical snag, forcing the pilot to eject. The pilot is safe and no loss of life or property was reported. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered,” the IAF said in a post on X.

Officials said that the fighter plane crashed away from the residential area at around 10 p.m.

Barmer Collector Nishant Jain SP Narendra Singh Meena and other district administrative officials reached the spot. The SP said that this accident was reported near Barmer’s Uttarlai airbase.

Locals said that the plane caught fire after a loud explosion. However, the pilot had managed to steer the aircraft to a deserted place before the crash.

Also Read: CBI arrests three others after taking ex-RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh into custody

Advertisement

You might also like

CBI arrests three others after taking ex-RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh into custody

Paris Paralympics: Javelin thrower Sumit Antil wins historic gold medal with record…

Study shows kidney drug can boost treatment outcomes for heart attack patients

Are Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh expecting twins; maternity photoshoot raises…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.