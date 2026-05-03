IAF helicopter rescued 2 teens stranded on water tank in Uttar Pradesh, 1 killed and 2 injured

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Lucknow: The Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter rescued two children who were stranded a whole night on the top of a water tank in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh yesterday.

They had to stay the whole night there because the ladder of the water tank was damaged due to which he was unable to get down.

According to IAF, an IAF Mi 17 V5 of Central Air Command (CAC) was deployed to rescue the children. The rescue operation took place 15 hours after the incident of ladder collapse.

It is being reportedly said that five children went at the water tank’s top out of which one died and the other two got injured. The dead is identified as Siddharth (13) and the injured as Golu (14) and Sunny (11). The teenagers were taken to Madhav Prasad Tripathi Medical College for treatment.

Meanwhile, the two stranded teenagers who went to the spot with the others got stuck at the top. They are identified as Pawan (17) and Kallu (17).

As per reports, overhead water tank was built for household water supply in Kanshiram Awas Colony but has remained unused for several years due to its poor condition.

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The police and administration tried to bring the children down but all their attempts faileddue to darkness, the height of the structure and safety concerns.

After which District Magistrate Shivasharanappa GN contacted the IAF for help and assistance. And the children were successfully rescued by 5 AM in the morning today.

The rescue mission, yet again, displays the IAF’s professionalism and commitment to save lives with a swift response in times of need.

Watch the video here:

On a request from state government authorities, an IAF Mi 17 V5 of Central Air Command (CAC) was deployed to rescue two stranded children, who were stuck on top of a water tank in Sidharth Nagar in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. The children were stranded in the night as the ladder of… pic.twitter.com/dZ2D4shbQS — CAC, IAF (@CAC_CPRO) May 3, 2026