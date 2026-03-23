IAF civilian employee held in espionage case, allegedly shared sensitive data with Pakistan

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Dispur: One of the civilian personnel of the Indian Air Force has been allegedly arrested in a high-profile espionage case, and the investigators have accused him of relaying confidential information to the handlers on the other side of the border.

The accused is identified as Sumit Kumar (36), who works as a multi-tasking staff member in an Air Force facility in Assam. He is thought to have had regular access to restricted areas and therefore was able to collect sensitive inputs more easily.

Authorities indicate that the arrest is attributed to an ongoing intelligence operation, which started in the first half of this year. A separate detention in Rajasthan yielded leads that were said to assist agencies in tracking the suspect, indicating a larger net of contacts and flow of information.

As per reports, the person is suspected of having shared sensitive information regarding Air Force base design and operations, and Information concerning the movement and deployment.

According to authorities, this data was sent through social media and messaging platforms, which causes security system vulnerabilities to digital data.

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It is being said an investigation of a potential money-information trade is underway, with reports stating that the accused might have been receiving payments regarding the passing of classified information. He is believed to have communicated with foreign handlers at least two years ago.

This was done by organising the arrest between the intelligence units and the defence authorities.

A case has been registered under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The defendant is in custody and is being interoggated to establish the complete scope of the leakage of information and possible accomplices. Links to other suspects and a bigger security concern.

The case outlines a new trend in which espionage is becoming highly mobile in the online platform, which is becoming harder to identify and requires more vigilance to capture.

Also Read: Lucknow Police Apprehend Snatching Suspect Following Encounter