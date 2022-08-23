IAF chopper makes emergency landing in Rajasthan, 5 aboard safe

Jaipur: An Indian Air Force Mi-35 helicopter had to make an emergency landing in the fields of Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district due to a technical fault on Tuesday, officials said.

There were five personnel, including the pilot, on board the helicopter.

People gathered around soon after the helicopter landed in the fields.

On receiving the information, local police rushed to the spot.

According to information, the helicopter took off from the Air Force Station Suratgarh in the morning. After the technical fault was detected, the pilot made an emergency landing in fields between Dholipal and Kikarwali villages at around 9.30 a.m.

After landing, the pilot informed top officials and tried to rectify the fault in the helicopter.

According to the police, IAF flight engineers from Suratgarh have reached the spot and efforts are on to rectify the technical snag.