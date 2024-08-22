IAF aircraft safely evacuates 2 critical patients from Leh, watch

New Delhi: An Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft safely evacuated two critical patients from Leh on Thursday. It was informed by Indian Air Force in an X post (formerly Twitter) on its official handle today.

As per reports, swiftly responding to a time critical medical evacuation request, an IAF aircraft safely evacuated two critical patients from Leh tonight.

The pilots were equipped with Night Vision Goggles aiding the landing in dark hours of the night.

The female patients, aged 38 and seven years were promptly airlifted to Chandigarh for further medical attention.

