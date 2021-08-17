IAF aircraft from Kabul arrives carrying 120 Indian officials

New Delhi: An Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster has arrived at Jamnagar in Gujarat from Kabul with more than 120 Indian officials. Sources said that the staffs were brought inside the secure areas of the airport safely on Monday evening. The flight took off from Kabul at 7:40 am

“In view of the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that our ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately,” Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson, Ministry Of External Affairs, tweeted this morning.

Sources added that the Indian officials who were on board includes the Indian Ambassador in Kabul, other staff members, and ITBP troops. Kabul airport was reopened for evacuation operations on Tuesday morning by the American agencies.

It is noteworthy of that two aircraft were deployed for the evacuation of the embassy staff on Sunday. The first IAF C-17 aircraft with some personnel returned on Monday.

Two days after the Taliban captured power in Afghanistan, the Union Home Ministry announced on Tuesday a new category of visa – “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa” –  for Afghans who wish to come to India.

