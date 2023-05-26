I-T raids 40 locations linked to TN Minister Senthil Balaji

Chennai: The Income Tax (I-T) Department is carrying out simultaneous raids at 40 different locations across Tamil Nadu at the premises of government officers who are closely linked to the state’s Minister for Excise, Electricity and Prohibition, V. Senthil Balaji.

Friday’s raids were being conducted in Chennai, Karur and Coimbatore.

According to sources, stores under the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) allegedly charged Rs 10-20 extra for every bottle of alcohol and the money collected from across the state went to the coffers of Senthil Balaji.

Tamil Nadu BJP State President K. Annamalai had demanded the resignation of Senthil Balaji from the cabinet in the backdrop of hooch tragedies in Villupuram and Chengalpattu.

He had also urged that fair investigation is not possible against him as the Supreme Court has directed the police and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to resume a probe against Senthil Balaji.

The I-T sleuths had raided the G-Square real estate firm last month allegedly connected to the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s family.

The ED had conducted raids in connection with the alleged scam in the public sector electrical power generation and distribution undertaking Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO).