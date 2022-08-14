I appeal to every citizen to know about their Fundamental Duties and follow them in letter and spirit: President Droupadi Murmu

I appeal to every citizen to know about their Fundamental Duties and follow them in letter and spirit: President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi: I appeal to every citizen to know about their Fundamental Duties and follow them in letter and spirit: President Droupadi Murmu.

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu addressed the countrymen on the eve of 76th Independence Day this evening during which she appealed to the people to know about their Fundamental Duties.

Namaskar, she said while beginning her address. “My heartiest greetings in advance to all Indians living in the country and abroad on the eve of the 76th Independence Day,” she added.

“We bow to all those men and women who made enormous sacrifices to make it possible for us to live in a free India,” she said adding that in most other well-established democracies, women had to wage long-drawn struggles to get the right to vote. But India adopted universal adult franchise right since the beginning of the Republic.

While speaking about the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, she said, “In March 2021, we began the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with the re-enactment of the Dandi March. This way, our celebrations began with a tribute to that watershed event which had put our struggle on the world map. This festival is dedicated to the people of India.”

She further said that the government’s decision last year to observe 15th November as ‘Janajatiya Gaurav Divas’ is welcome because our tribal heroes are not merely local or regional icons but they inspire the entire nation.

“By the year 2047, we will have fully realised the dreams of our freedom fighters. We will have given a concrete shape to the vision of those who, led by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, drafted the Constitution,” the President said.

She also spoke about the biggest vaccination drive in human history saying, “We launched the biggest vaccination drive in human history with vaccines manufactured in the country itself. Last month we crossed the 200-crore mark in cumulative vaccine coverage. In combating pandemic, our achievements have been better than those of many developed countries.”

“The keyword for India today is compassion; for the downtrodden, for the needy and for those on the margins. And I appeal to every citizen to know about their Fundamental Duties and follow them in letter and spirit so that our nation reaches new heights,” she appealed.