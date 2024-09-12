I am ready to resign as the CM of West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

By Subadh Nayak
mamata banerjee resigns as cm of west bengal

Kolkata: “I am ready to resign from the post of the Chief Minister of West Bengal,” said Mamata Banerjee amid stand-off with doctors over RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case.

“I am ready to resign from the Chief Minister of West Bengal. I am not concerned about the post. I want justice, I am only concerned about justice getting served,” ANI quoted Banerjee as saying.

“I tried my best to sit with the junior doctors. I waited 3 days for them that they should have come and settle their problem. Even when they didn’t accept the verdict of the Supreme Court, I waited 3 days with my highest officials, including Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, DG and my MoS,” the West Bengal CM said.

“But I am sorry. I apologize to the people of this country and the world who are supporting them (doctors), please give your support. I don’t have any problem. We want justice for the common people. We want justice for the treatment of common people,” she further said adding that we want that as per Supreme Court instruction they must join their duty. Though, 3 days passed after the Supreme Court verdict but we are not taking any disciplinary action because sometimes we have to tolerate. It is our duty to tolerate sometimes,”

