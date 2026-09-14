Hyderabad’s ‘Lee-Chee Ka Raja’ arrives with 24K gold and 3.83 lakh diamonds

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Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed a grand Ganpati aagman on September 9 as Lee-Chee Ka Raja 2026 arrived at Begum Bazar, drawing thousands of devotees during the Ganeshotsav celebrations.

The idol features intricate 24-karat gold plating and 3,83,800 American diamonds, giving it a striking appearance under the lights.

Videos from the procession showed large crowds gathering to catch a glimpse of the elaborate idol.

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The design is reportedly inspired by Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja, while incorporating elements associated with Tirupati Balaji.

The idol was created for the Lee-Chee Ka Raja Ganeshotsav celebrations, with craftsmanship attributed to Hyderabad-based jewellery house Leechee Pearls Jewels.

The dazzling gold-and-diamond finish quickly made the idol one of the major attractions of Hyderabad’s Ganeshotsav celebrations this year.