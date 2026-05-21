Hyderabad: Teenager runs away after lifting woman’s dress, watch CCTV footage

Advertisement

Hyderabad: CCTV footage has gone viral on the internet in which a shameful act of a teenager running away after lifting woman’s dress has been captured. The incident took place on May 14 at around 1.40 PM near Pranati Eesha Apartment in Alkapur Township.

This happened when the woman, holding her child in her arms was walking towards her home from school when an alleged unknown teenager showed up and harassed her.

Following the incident, the woman was not able to process what has happened, she was confused and shocked, she reacted to the incident and tried to follow that teenager but then stopped.

The CCTV footage has been shared by an X user named ‘@shauryabjym’ has been surfacing on social media and has gone viral.

Watch the video here:

हैदराबाद: मणिकोंडा के अलकापुर टाउनशिप में रोड नंबर 4 पर प्रणति ईशा अपार्टमेंट के पास, अपने बच्चे के साथ स्कूल से लौट रही एक महिला को कथित तौर पर दिनदहाड़े परेशान किया गया। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, एक टीनएजर लड़का पीछे से उसके पास आया, उसकी ड्रेस उठाई और मौके से भाग गया। पूरी घटना… pic.twitter.com/QvyjH71xX2 — Shaurya Mishra (@shauryabjym) May 19, 2026

Advertisement

As per reports, the woman’s identity is unknown, and efforts are being made to find the suspect by examining 50-60 camera footages of that day.

The local police have formed special teams for this case and has launched a suo motu investigation.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for stalking and insulting the modesty of a woman.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.