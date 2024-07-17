Hyderabad Physiotherapist kills wife, minor daughters, stages it as accident

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a physiotherapist allegedly killed his wife and two minor daughters and staged their deaths as an accident in Khammam district of Hyderabad.

Boda Praveen, the physiotherpaist allegedly killed his wife Kumari (29) and daughters Krishika (5) and Kritika (3) and projected it as a car accident between Manchukonda and Harya tanda in Raghunadhapalem mandal on May 28 while he was travelling along with his family to his native village from Hyderabad.

After 48 days of the incident, the police arrested Praveen and sent him to judicial remand.

According to the Kondal Rao, SHO of Raghunathapalem Police station of Khammam District, the police team rushed to the spot and found Praveen’s wife Kumari and two daughters dead in the car that crashed into a roadside tree. Praveen had suffered minor injuries.

The scene at the accident raised suspicions among the police and started a probe into the matter. During inquiry, they found that Praveen had developed an extra-maritial affair with his colleague at the hospital where he worked. When his wife found out about the affair, the couple had an heated argument and asked him to end the relationship. Praveen found that his wife and children have become an obstacle to his illicit relationship, he decided to eliminate them.

On May 17, he went to his native place, Bavaji Tanda, along with his wife and children. On May 28, after completing his work in Khammam, Praveen was returning to his village in his car with his family when his wife Kumari complained of a health issue. Praveen administered high dose of anesthesia injection. Shortly after being administered the injection, Kumari passed away. Praveen then strangled his two daughters to death.

After making sure that they were dead, he crashed his car into the tree to project the murders as accidental deaths. He then returned back to Hyderabad and led a normal life.

Later, the police arrested Praveen and produced him in court on Sunday.