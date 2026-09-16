Hyderabad: Man sentenced to 15 days’ jail, Rs 3000 fine for assaulting on-duty Home Guard

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Hyderabad: A Hyderabad court has sentenced a 40-year-old man to 15 days of simple imprisonment and imposed a fine for verbally abusing and physically assaulting an on-duty Home Guard within the limits of Kulsumpura Police Station.

According to police, the incident occurred on September 15 near Nehru School, where Home Guard HG 8481 M Bhaskar was deployed on traffic regulation duty.

The accused, identified as Pallapu Srinivas, a labourer residing in Jiyaguda, bypassed a designated road diversion. When intercepted and questioned by the Home Guard, Srinivas allegedly initiated an unprovoked altercation, hurled verbal abuses, and physically assaulted the personnel on duty, according to police.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim, the Kulsumpura Police promptly registered an e-petty case under STC.

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The matter was placed for trial on September 16 before IV Special Judicial Magistrate P. Savithri Devi at the Manoranjan Complex, Gandhi Bhavan, Nampally.

Upon establishing the guilt of the accused during proceedings, the magistrate awarded 15 days of imprisonment along with a penalty of ₹3,050 under Section 70(b) of the City Police (CP) Act, read with Sections 292, 221, and 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Reiterating a strict stance against unruly behaviour towards law enforcement officials, police authorities cautioned that stringent legal measures will continue to be initiated against anyone attempting to deter public servants from discharging their lawful duties.

(Source: ANI)