Hyderabad: Hyderabad metro rail helped in the transportation of a heart for a person. This was a cadaveric transplant, where the heart of a brain dead person was transplanted in another person on Tuesday.

The Rail marked a green corridor between Nagole and Jubilee Hills check post stations.

The special train which started from Nagole Metro station picked up the healthy heart from a brain-dead patient in Kamineni hospital around 4.40 PM and covered the stretch of 21 km and crossed 16 stations, in less than half-an-hour, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited MD NVS Reddy stated.

The Apollo Hospital played a vital role play in sending the ambulance to the Jubilee Hills station for the organ which was to be transplanted in a 44-year-old man.

It is for the first time that a train helped to transport a heart and save a life, Reddy added.