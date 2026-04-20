Hyderabad-Hubballi flight diverted to Bengaluru due to technical issues

Advertisement

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-Hubballi flight was diverted to Bengaluru airport due to technical issues yesterday.

A mid-air technical snag occurred when the flight was on the way to Hubballi, this forced the flight to stay airborne for about four hours and after that it was finally diverted and landed in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The flight was circulating between some regions including Mundgod, Davanagere, and Shivamogga as a proper effort and planning was made for the safe landing in Bengaluru Airport at around 7:30 PM.

Advertisement

As per reports, the flight is reportedly said to be a Fly91 Airlines flight IC3401 (ATR turboprop AT7).

The flight took of from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad at around 3 PM yesterday and was supposed to land at its destination, Hubballi by the next one and half hours.

This incident brought a lot of panic among the passengers of the flight with many praying and breaking down in tears and some expressed anger towards the airline.