Hyderabad flying instructor accused of rape, emotional manipulation of student

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Hyderabad: A 30-year-old flying instructor at an Institute of Pilot Training, has been accused of raping a female student and subjecting her to emotional manipulation, according to a complaint filed at the Begumpet police station.

The victim alleged that the perpetrator gained her trust under the guise of a “brotherly” relationship while they studied together at his residence in Brahmanwadi. On December 27, 2025, she stated that the perpetrator emotionally manipulated her into staying back at his PG, claiming personal distress, before forcibly having sexual intercourse and threatening her and her family if she disclosed the incident.

Following the alleged assault, the victim reported continuous intimidation by the perpetrator, which forced her to stop attending study sessions by March 1, 2026. She described the incident as “rape, emotional manipulation, criminal intimidation, and abuse of trust and authority by a person in the position of a teacher and brother figure.”

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Begumpet Police have registered a case under sections 64(2)(f) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated an investigation led by a Sub-Inspector.

The complaint detailed that the victim had initially joined the Institute in January 2025 and had also studied under another instructor, regarded as a father figure. She alleged that the perpetrator’s alleged threats continued even after he shifted to Dammaiguda, where she had been attending classes.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and involves collecting statements, digital evidence, and corroborative details to ensure that appropriate legal action is taken against the perpetrator.