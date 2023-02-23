Hyderabad dog attack on child: Telangana HC takes suo-moto cognisance

Hyderabad: In the Hyderabad dog attack on child case, Telangana High Court has taken suo-moto cognisance. HC said, because of negligence by GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) the boy lost his life.

“Telangana High Court took suo-moto cognisance of the recent incident of stray dogs mauling to death a 5-year-old in Hyderabad. HC said, because of GHMC’s negligence the boy lost his life. HC issued notices to CS, GHMC, Hyderabad Collector & others. Next hearing is on 16th March,” ANI informed in a tweet on Thursday.

It is to be noted that a herd of stray dogs attacked a five-year-old boy and mauled him to death in Hyderabad on last Sunday. The spine-chilling CCTV footage of the incident in Amberpet was posted to social media later.