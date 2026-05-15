Hyderabad-bound Lufthansa flight gets bomb threat via e-mail
A security alert was triggered at RGIA in Hyderabad after a bomb threat email was received concerning a Lufthansa flight arriving from Frankfurt
Hyderabad: A security alert was triggered at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Friday after a bomb threat email was received concerning a Lufthansa flight arriving from Frankfurt in Germany.
As per reports, the airline’s customer support received an email claiming that a bomb had been planted on flight LH-754 and that it would be detonated before the aircraft reached Shamshabad.
Security agencies at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport were immediately alerted, and emergency protocols were initiated.
After the flight landed safely at the airport, following which the aircraft was moved to the isolation place for security inspection.
Officials said further checks were underway and no immediate threat had been confirmed.
Further details are awaited.
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