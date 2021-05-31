Hyderabad: The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has created widespread destruction. People spend lakhs of rupees for treatment against the novel coronavirus. Because of the rising cases of covid-19, resources become limited. People are queueing up outside their doors, waiting for vacant beds and other medical assistance. This is the situation in both private and government hospitals across the country.

However, seeing that the people of his city needed help, Dr. Victor Emmanuel provides treatment charging Rs 10 as a consultation fee in his Prajwala Clinic located in Boduppal.

“We provide treatment at Rs 10 & in some cases, we also provide free treatment. Over the last year, we were able to treat over 20,000 to 25,000 COVID patients exclusively” Says Dr. Victor Emmanuel.

Many accept the doctor as a life-saver for Covid-19 patients when numerous hospitals are struggling with a shortage of beds and oxygen cylinders.

Kamalamma’s husband, a resident of Boduppal, showed his gratitude for Dr. Victor Emmanuel as his wife recovered from Covid-19 in home isolation recently.

He said, “To me, doctor Saab is like God, and my wife recovered from Covid-19 within a week with his medication. I have had to spend only Rs 40,000, which is quite affordable for the treatment,”.

Similarly, P Janaki Ram, an employee of (CGG) Centre for Good Governance, whose seven family members recovered after testing positive for Covid-19, spent only Rs 10,000 for the treatment. All were treated in home isolation under the doctor’s surveillance.

“If I had admitted my seven family members to a private hospital, the bill would have crossed Rs 25 lakh,” said Janaki Ram.

Dr. Emmanuel has been running his Prajwala clinic for the last four years. He shares that his wife supported the opinion of taking this medical service.” We decided that she would take care of the house” Dr. Emmanuel said.

His wife Dr. Vasavi works as a faculty member in a medical college in the City.

The clinic is stopped by various categories of people, such as acid attack victims. It treats orphans for free. However, the clinic doesn’t charge anything for economically weak patients. People who do not fall into these categories, pay what they can afford.

Dr. Victor is establishing a specialty hospital in Medipally. It will offer free treatment and is committed to only social service.