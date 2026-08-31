Hyderabad: AIMIM leader stabbed to death by group of assailants

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Hyderabad: As many as 5 to 6 unidentified persons launched an attack on the 60-year-old area president in Vattepally.

An AIMIM leader was stabbed to death by unidentified persons in Vattepally area in Hyderabad late Sunday night.

Mehboob Ali was allegedly attacked by a group of around five to six persons who cornered and attacked with knives and a sickle

He was later taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

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Three special teams have been formed by the police to trace and apprehend the assaulters.

These teams are analysing CCTV footages and taking statements from onlookers to determine the cause.

No involvement has been suspected by the police as regards the political implications of the murder.