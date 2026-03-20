Husband kills six-month pregnant woman after she refused his monetary demands

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Kolkata: In a chilling incident, a 24-year-old woman who was six months pregnant was allegedly murdered by her husband in North 24 Parganas district of West-Bengal.

The victim, identified as Puja Mondal, was found dead on Wednesday evening at her home in Garulia’s Lenin Nagar area. Her body had been wrapped in plastic and hidden beneath a bed.

The police recovered the body on Wednesday evening and arrested three persons, including the husband Rishi Harichand.

A murder case has been registered, and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

As per complaint filed by victim’s family, Puja was allegedly killed after she refused to meet her monetary demands.

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As per preliminary investigation, the police suspect Rishi strangled her with piece of cloth and hid her body beneath the bed.

As per sources, Mondal and Harichand had been married for about two years. She was always harassed by husband and in-laws since marriage. Even during pregnancy, the harassment continued. On Wednesday morning, an argument reportedly broke out between the couple after she refused to give money and in a fit of rage he killed her.

When Puja’s family members tried to contact her and could not reach her, they went to her in-laws place. Unable to locate her, they immediately alerted the police and then they recovered the body from under the bed.

Later, the police started an investigation into the matter.