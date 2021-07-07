Cabinet Reshuffle: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal dropped, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar resigns from Modi Cabinet

New Delhi: The Education Minister, formerly the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal has been dropped from the Union cabinet due to the post-Covid impact on his health.

On the other hand, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar has resigned just ahead of the Cabinet expansion on Wednesday.

Similarly, Minister of State for Woman and Child Development Debasree Chaudhuri also resigned from the cabinet.

PM Modi is all set for a cabinet reshuffle at 6 pm on Wednesday, the first since assuming charges for a second term.

Reportedly as many as 81 members will now be a part of the new cabinet.

This will be the first reshuffle in the Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019.

