As the global media sifts through the millions of pages released in the “Epstein Files” this February, a localized storm has erupted in the Indian political landscape. But as the headlines grow louder, the lines between professional diplomacy and personal conduct are being deliberately blurred. Today, we decode the difference between “Global Power Brokering” and the dark propaganda currently flooding our social feeds.

The crux of the opposition’s narrative centers on Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The propaganda suggests a deep-rooted connection, yet the actual Department of Justice files paint a far more mundane, professional picture.

Records show that between 2009 and 2017, Puri—then a career diplomat and UN representative—engaged in what can only be described as high-level economic scouting. One standout email from 2014 reveals Puri pitching the “Make in India” initiative to LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman. The intermediary? Jeffrey Epstein.

Critics might question why official channels were not the primary route to Reid Hoffman, but this overlooks the mechanics of high-level ‘Track II’ diplomacy. In the hyper-competitive world of global investment, formal bureaucracy often moves slower than the personal networks of the world’s elite. For a diplomat, Epstein was not an associate in any traditional sense, but a strategic catalyst—a node in a network that he utilized to cut through red tape.

In the world of global diplomacy, “power brokers” like Epstein were often the unfortunate gatekeepers to Silicon Valley and Washington’s elite. For a diplomat, using a “fixer” to secure a meeting with a tech titan isn’t a moral endorsement—it is a functional necessity of the job.

The Department of Justice documents confirm that Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri’s name is completely absent from the flight logs; also his name is missing from the Visitor list, which shows Puri remained focused strictly on national business interests rather than illicit pleasures. While the files do reveal a more personal, interest-based communication from Anil Ambani regarding a “Tall Swedish blonde,” it is critical to note that his name, too, is conspicuously missing from the actual island visitor lists.

The Architecture of Influence Jeffrey Epstein ran a racket designed for the “smoother operation” of global mediating. He connected the world’s who’s who to facilitate deals, using his darker activities to entrench his influence. While the world rightfully condemns his crimes, the suggestion that every diplomat who used his network for national interests is a co-conspirator is a reach that defies logic.

In a world of global networking, knowing a broker is a requirement. Indulging in their vices is a choice.

What we are witnessing today is a classic case of manufactured outrage by media platforms where the goal is not to prove a crime, but to achieve a total image assassination. By strategically blurring the lines between a professional email exchange and the dark reality of a private island, the narrative seeks to weaponize proximity into guilt.