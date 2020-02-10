How can 4-month-old go to protest at Shaheen Bagh: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday, taking suo motu cognizance on the death of a four-month-old, said how could an infant go to protest at Shaheen Bagh, and also how could mothers support this.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde issued notice on suo-motu plea to “stop involvement of children and infants in demonstrations”.

A group of women from Shaheen Bagh through lawyer contended before the top court that even Greta Thunberg was a child when she became a protester, and raised concerns on children from the area being called Pakistani in schools. The Chief Justice queried the counsels, how could a four-month-old go to the protest site, and how could mothers justify this.

The Chief Justice told the counsel not to make irrelevant arguments on someone calling a child Pakistani in school, NRC, CAA or detention camps.

“In this proceeding, we are considering the death of a four-month-old child.” said the Chief Justice.

“We respect motherhood, social peace. Don’t make arguments to generate guilt…”, added the Chief Justice.

The apex court had taken cognizance of a letter by a 12-yr-old national bravery award winner, who wrote to the Chief Justice following the death of a 4-month-old infant allegedly due to exposure to cold as he was taken to the venue of the anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh.