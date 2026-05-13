How a Hostel owner from Rajasthan helped unravel NEET paper leak

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Jaipur: A student from Rajasthan’s Sikar studying MBBS in Kerala sent a “ guess paper” to his father at 11 pm on May 2. The father of the boy runs a hostel in Sikar for the students who do coaching. Just a few hours ago the NEET exam of May 3 this happened.

The father and son were unaware of the fact that they have stumbled on a NEET exam paper leak, that could have had dramatic consequences of the entire exam and a Central Bureau of Investigation takeover of the case that now seems to span several states.

According to the sources the Special Operations Group said that the student from Kerala had got a guess paper in PDF form , from a friend in Sikar. As he was already studying medicine, he did not need the “ guess paper”. Then he sent the guess paper to his father. He knew his father would have slept early, so he dropped a message saying in case anyone in the hostel is sitting for NEET, this paper could be helpful.

The next morning his father offered the paper to four girls in his hostel who were going to appear for the exam. But they had already left for the examination center. As he was curious he shared the guess paper with a chemistry teacher he knew.

The teacher then compared the guess paper with the NEET paper and found that 45 questions out of the 108 questions were exact same. After this the chemistry teacher asked a colleague who was a biology teacher to see the questions and then they found that 90 questions out of the 204 questions matched.

It was then seen that 135 questions had an amazing strike rate of being same with the original one. As a result the hostel owner and the chemistry teacher then decided to approach the local police.

Shockingly the Sikar police refused to lodge a case or even investigate the matter. The police dismissed the matter on the grounds that if the two wanted to lodge a case after the exam was over , as before the exam is over their intentions can be questioned, if they wanted to cancel the exam.

The chemistry teacher and the hostel owner then emailed the National Testing Agency (NTA), after which the matter was escalated.

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As per the reports NTA then contacted the Intelligence Bureau and then on May 8, asked Rajasthan’s Special Operations Group (SOG) to investigate the case.

After this the SOG verified the sequence of the events through the hostel owner’s phone and Whatsapp records.

Then the investigation expanded across several states where it was found that two brothers near to Jaipur allegedly sold the paper to a contact in Sikar.

While the questioning the investigators were then led to a first year Ayurveda student in Haryana.

According to the reports the student is accused of selling the leaked paper to aspirants in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for large sum of money.

Then the investigators were led to a Nashik student, who was reportedly with the physical copy of the guess paper.

Later on Tuesday the NTA announced the cancellation of the NEET- UG 2026 examination. Now the exam will be conducted on the revised dates.