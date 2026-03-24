Hotel owner kills self after facing debt due to LPG shortage in Karnataka

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Bengaluru: A hotel owner killed himself after facing debts due to LPG cylinder shortage in Belagavi, Karnataka. It is being said that he had to shut down his hotel from several days and was facing a lot of problems.

The deceased is identified as 50-year-old, Ramu Halluri and was reportedly found hanging in his hotel hall. The reason of him taking this big step to end life is revealed by his son, who is identified as Uday.

Uday said that the hotel was shut down from several days because he was unable to get gas cylinders, and was reportedly facing some financial issues. He also said that he is not completely sure about the fact but it is likely said that some moneylenders were harassing him for not able to return back the money.

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The actual reason behind Halluri’s death is still being investigated.

To bring relief to the hotel owners, Karnataka Government has announced an increase in the supply of commercial LPG cylinders which would add 1000 more to the available stock of the gas cylinders.

India’s LPG supplies has faced disruption after rising tensions and war in the Middle East.

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