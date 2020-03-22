Singer Kanika Kapoor of "Baby Doll" fame on Friday announced that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She might be the first Indian celebrity to have become victim of COVID-19.

Hospital asks Kanika to behave like a patient

By IANS

Lucknow, March 22 (IANS) The Lucknow hospital where Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor is being treated after having tested corona positive, has asked the singer ‘to behave like a patient and not like a star’.

In an unusual statement issued by Professor R. K. Dhiman, Director of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), he said, “Kanika Kapoor has been provided with the best that is possible in a hospital. She must co-operate as a patient and not throw tantrums of a star in Lucknow.”

He added that Kanika Kapoor must cooperate with the hospital ‘to help herself’.

The statement was released after the singer alleged that the room where she had been kept, was dusty and had mosquitoes.

“She is being provided Gluten-free diet from the hospital kitchen. The facility provided to her is an isolated room with a toilet, patient-bed, and a television. The ventilation of her room is air-conditioned with a separate Air Handling Unit (AHU) for the COVID-19 unit,” the director said.

He further said, “Utmost care is being taken, but she must first start behaving as a patient and not a star.”

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh and his family who attended the party where Kanika Kapoor was also present last week, have tested negative in the corona test.

Twenty-eight other guests who went into self-quarantine have also tested negative according to reports that came in on Saturday evening.

IANS

