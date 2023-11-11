Horror! Class 12 student finger chopped off for talking with female classmate in Delhi

Finger of a Class 12 student was chopped off by his senior for talking to a female classmate in the Dwarka area of the national capital

student finger chopped off
Representational Image
New-Delhi: In a horrific incident, a finger of a Class 12 student was chopped off by his senior for talking to a female classmate in the Dwarka area of the national capital. The incident took place on October 21.

The victim boy was so scared that he did not inform his parents about the assault and had claimed that his finger was chopped off by a motorcycle chain.

However, on Friday, he informed his parents about the assault, Then the family members lodged a complaint at the police station and an FIR has been registered.

On being questioned by the police, the victim boy informed that the accused met him outside the school and asked to come with him to the park. The accused objected to the victim’s friendship with a female student in the boy’s tuition class and attacked him with a stone.

The police informed, an FIR has been registered and the allegations are being verified.

