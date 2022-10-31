Horrific! CCTV footage of moments before Morbi bridge collapse tragedy

 Gujarat: CCTV footage has emerged before the Morbi bridge collapse killing over 132 people after falling into the Machchhu River.

In the CCTV footage, people can be seen jumping and running on it and checking the fitness of the bridge.  The cable bridge can be seen swaying vigorously before it crashed down.

Here is the Video: 

The Machchhu River Bridge was inaccessible for maintenance. It was reopened to the public on October 26. A criminal case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code(IPC).

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that the state government has formed a committee to probe the collapse.

