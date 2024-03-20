Hoping to find India’s oldest temple, excavation on at ASI site in MP

New Delhi: Hoping to find India’s oldest temple, excavation by archaeologists is on at an ASI site in Madhya Pradesh. The excavation is going on at a place in Nachne village of Panna district 30 meters away from two ancient temples. News Agency ANI informed about it in an X Post on Wednesday.

As per reports, a group of archaeologists brushes off a lot of earth from layers of bricks being uncovered from under two mounds. This is a site by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The team of archaeologists hopes to find India’s oldest temple there.

Reportedly, the digging sites are just 30 meters away from two ancient temples- a Gupta-era Parvati temple- and close to Chaumukhi temple, built by the Kalachuri Dynasty.

The Superintending Archaeologist of the ASI, Jabalpur Circle Dr Shivakant Bajpai reportedly said that the mining work is in the initial stage. Now the mining work is going on in the upper part… One of the oldest temples of India is Chaumukh Nath Temple…People estimate that such temples can be found here.