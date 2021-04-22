Honest Thieves ‘Return’ Coronavirus Jabs With Apology

By IANS
Chandigarh: Thieves in Haryana decamped with the entire stock of coronavirus vaccine from a government hospital storehouse, police said on Thursday. However, coming to know that the stolen vials were coronavirus jabs, they left them at a roadside tea stall with an apology for the act.

The incident was reported in Jind district on Wednesday night.

According to the police, the thieves took away 1,710 doses of Covishield and Covaxin from the storeroom of the Civil Hospital.

Later, they left the vials at a tea stall outside a police station with a note of “regret over not knowing that it was Covid vaccine”.

The stolen vials comprise 1,270 of Covishield and 440 of Covaxin. After the theft, the hospital left with no vaccine.

