Home Secretary apprised about recent bomb threats to flights in India, see details

New Delhi: In a recent development on the recent bomb threats to flights in India, the Home Secretary was apprised about the details on Monday.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Director General RS Bhatti and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) Director General Zulfiquar Hasan met with Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan at his Home Ministry office in Delhi. The Home Secretary was apprised about the recent threat hoax calls on domestic and international flights.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu spoke on the recent hoax bomb calls on several domestic and international flights.

He said, “…From the Ministry, we have thought of some legislative action if it is required. We have come to the conclusion that there are two areas that we can explore:

1) Amendment in Aircraft Security Rules…one of the ideas that we want to propagate by changing these rules is that once we catch hold of the perpetrator who is behind this, we want to put them in the no-flying list…”

2) Further speaking on the bomb threats to flights the Minister said, “Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act…”

Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu further said, “…We are envisioning the UDAN scheme for further more 10 years. We want to take it forward for 10 years because in the next 5 years, we are planning to start 50 more airports or enhance the capacity of existing airports. Upto 2047, we feel that we have the capacity to increase the airports to more than 200. We have 157 today and we can take it up to 350.”

He says, “UDAN scheme has been a revolutionary scheme in civil aviation. It came out from the thought process of PM Narendra Modi who wanted to democratise air travel…The major beneficiary when we have utilised this UDAN scheme over the past 8 years has been remote areas of the country, especially the northeast areas or the hinterland areas where there was no connectivity at all. Now, they are properly connected through air travel, not just to other metropolitan cities of the country but also various other countries…”