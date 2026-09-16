Home Ministry designates ISI-backed Shahzad Bhatti Network as terrorist organisation under UAPA

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New-Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday designated the Shahzad Bhatti Network as a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The Home Ministry in a post on X said, “The group is involved in smuggling of arms, explosives and narcotics across borders, apart from inciting youths and petty criminals into terrorism. Targeting India’s democratic structure and the fabric of communal harmony, the syndicate also published hateful digital content.”

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) made the announcement through a notification under the First Schedule of the UAPA by inserting SBN as a terrorist organisation at serial number 46 of its list of such terror outfits.

As per the notification, the SBN’s objective is to involve gullible youth and local criminals in smuggling arms, explosives and narcotics across the border and, through terrorist activities, pose a threat to the democratic system, communal harmony and internal security of the country.

The Centre said several criminal cases have been registered against SBN cadres across multiple jurisdictions for their alleged involvement in unlawful and terrorist activities.

The cases invoke provisions of several laws, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023; Arms Act, 1959; UAPA, 1967; Explosive Substances Act, 1908; Explosives Act, 1884; Information Technology Act, 2000; Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007; Official Secrets Act, 1923; and Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

The notification further said SBN was involved in radicalising youth through various allurements, motivating them for anti-national activities and mobilising resources in collusion with other banned organisations and designated entities.

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It also alleged that the network promotes terrorism through violent activities that disrupt public order and uses digital communication platforms to disseminate provocative messages.

“The Central Government believes that ‘Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN)’ is involved in terrorism and has participated in various acts of terrorism in India,” reads the notification.

The move comes nearly one month after a coordinated operation across different locations in 14 states, upholding India’s zero-tolerance towards terrorism. Indian security agencies destroyed the SBN terror group network ahead of Independence Day and thwarted its plans for subversive attacks by arresting more than 200 operatives.

A total of 253 people were detained across 14 states, with over 80 First Information Reports (FIRs) and 200 arrests recorded against the SBN as part of the ‘zero tolerance’ policy towards cross-border terrorism.

To counter SBN-linked disruptions planned around Independence Day, the MHA then informed that a coordinated multi-state operation was carried out on August 12 using a real-time intelligence-sharing system with State Police forces. It led to 253 detentions across 14 states — Uttar Pradesh (62), Haryana (52), Delhi (51), Punjab (44), Rajasthan (15), Maharashtra (8), Uttarakhand (5), Karnataka, Gujarat and Bihar (3 each), and Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K and Kerala (2 each) — with fresh FIRs registered in Delhi and Karnataka.

As per the MHA, SBN, a Pakistan-based ISI-backed terror syndicate, is linked to grenade, IED and petrol bomb attacks and targeted killings across India. The group has also been paying local conduits to recce police, defence and religious sites, and to install CCTV cameras for espionage.

Cumulatively, the MHA said, over 80 FIRs and over 200 arrests have been recorded against SBN under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and the Explosive Substances Act. Recoveries include IEDs, grenades bearing Pakistan Ordnance Factory markings, pistols, live cartridges and espionage CCTVs — confirming the network’s direct cross-border links.