Amit Shah hospitalized
Amit Shah. (File Photo: IANS)

Home Minister Amit Shah Re-Admitted To AIIMS

By KalingaTV Bureau

New-Delhi: Two weeks after his discharge, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been re-admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS last night after complaining of breathing issues.

On August 2, Shah had said on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He had undergone treatment at Medanta Hospital and was discharged after he tested negative for the disease. He was later admitted to the AIIMS following complaints of fatigue and body ache. He left the hospital after 13 days on August 31 after the doctors said the Home Minister had “recovered”.

Last night, at around 11 PM, he was admitted to the hospital again.

However, the hospital did not come on record to confirm this.

