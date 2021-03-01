New Delhi: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah is another prominent face from the central government to take the Covid-19 jab on Monday.

Shah, 56, took the vaccination on Monday under the supervision of staff from Medanta The Medicity.

By getting the jab themselves on the first day of the latest round of the government’s nationwide anti-Covid vaccination programme, both Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah have allied all apprehensions about the credibility of the vaccine. It is believed the programme is likely to pick up pace after this.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has appealed to its MPs and MLAs to buy the private vaccination for Rs 250 to give out the message that those with the capacity to pay must do that and get vaccinated at a private facility.

This will ensure that the free vaccination at government hospitals reaches those sections of society that need it the most.

(IANS)