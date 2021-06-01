Home Delivery Of liquor Via Mobile App, Website Permitted In Delhi

delhi
Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: IANS)

Delhi: The Kejriwal government on Tuesday permitted the home delivery of Indian and foreign liquor by ordering through mobile apps or websites.

According to the published gazette notification on Monday, The holders of L-13 license will be allowed to deliver liquor at the doorstep of people under Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021

“The licensee shall make delivery of liquor at the residences only if order is received through mobile app or online web portal and no delivery shall be made to any hostel, office, and institution,” says the Gazette notification.

As soon as the lockdown was announced in 2021, Delhi liquor shops saw massive crowding, which further spread the fear of contracting Covid-19.

