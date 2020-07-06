Bhubaneswar: Sawan or Shravan, the most auspicious month in the Hindu calendar, began from today (July 6) for the year 2020. The holy month of Hindus will conclude on August 3, on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.

Sawan is the fifth month of the Hindu calendar and it falls between the months of July and August every year when the south-west monsoon hits the overheated plains of India.

According to the Hindu Vedas and Puranas, the month of Sawan is observed to worship Lord Shiva for health, wealth and prosperity. During this month, devotees observe fast and give up non-vegetarian food, especially on Mondays (Somwars), in the occasion of ‘Sawan Somwar Vrat’ dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is also believed that anyone who is looking for marriage is blessed with the right partner if they keep fasting during all the Sawan Somwar.

There are five ‘Somwar’ in the month of sawan this year and the first ‘Sawan Somwar’ is today which marks the beginning of the month. Similarly, the other ‘Sawan Somwar’ are falling on 13th, 20th, 27th of the July month and the last somwar falls on 3rd August which is also the last day of the holy month.

It is pertinent to mention here that the famous Bol Bom yatra begins from the first Monday of the month. During this period, the Bol Bom devotees or kanwariyas collect water from several religious places (water bodies) and pour the water on Shiva lingas at some major Shiva temples after walking barefoot for several miles.

Many Hindus also fast on every Tuesday of the month dedicating to the Goddess Parvati is known locally as “Mangala Gauri Vrat”

In the religious month of Sawan, many other auspicious days are celebrated which include Rakshabandhan, Teej, Naag panchami, Krishna Janmashtami, Sawan Shivaratri and Hariyali Amavasya.

People across the country perform puja in the month of Sawan seeking blessings of the lord Shiva.