Holi 2026: UP CM Yogi announces three-days holiday, early payday for govt staffs

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a three-day holiday and early salary payment that will take place today for all state government staffs on the occasion of Holi. This directive will come into effect from March 2 till March 4.

It is reportedly said that today will be a normal working day for all government employees to facilitate them with salary payments. This directive includes all the government staffs including regular, outsourced personnel, contractual staff and sanitation workers.

CM also ordered that the payments should be transferred on time, if not done strict actions will be taken against those offices who fail to clear the payments of the employees on.

This declaration was made after CM Yogi Adityanath’s return from his four-day visit to Singapore and Japan on Friday.