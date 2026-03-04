Holi 2026: Grand celebrations begin across country with colours, music, festive joy

Advertisement

New Delhi: People across the country begin to celebrate the Holi festival with colours, music, and traditional festivities and exchanged Holi greets.

In several states, the celebrations of festival of colours began with the Holika Dahan, a ritual bonfire that symbolises the victory of devotion and righteousness.

From temples to streets, vibrant hues and joyous gatherings mark the onset of the festival, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

As part of their celebration, the enthusiastic crowds also are seen smearing each other with colours and enjoying the festive treats.

Not just the common citizens of the country, even the security personnel including Border Security Force (BSF) personnel celebrated Holi with great enthusiasm. Amid the festive cheers, they applied colours to each other and shared sweets between them.

As the streets are filled with people and colours, the local police in their respective areas have made tight security arrangements to ensure law and order during the celebration. The authorities also have urged the people to use herbal Holi colours during their celebrations.

As the country celebrates Holi with a lot of excitement, Kalinga TV wishes all its viewers, readers and followers a joyful, colourful, and safe Holi. May this festival bring vibrant happiness, new beginnings, and grand celebrations into everyone’s life!

