Hoax threat call to RBI in Mumbai, case registered

By Sudeshna Panda
Mumbai (Maharashtra): A hoax threat call was received by the customer care department of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in Maharashtra’s Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

According to officials, the Mumbai police have registered a case regarding the same and have initiated a probe into the same. Further details are awaited.

